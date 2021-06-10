Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.63. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -635.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

