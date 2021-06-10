Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ORIX by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ORIX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in ORIX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE:IX opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.70. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $91.68.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

