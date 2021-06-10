Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

BSX opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 423.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,963.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,009 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

