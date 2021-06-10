Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 127,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,432,968 shares.The stock last traded at $18.62 and had previously closed at $18.10.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 139,879 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after buying an additional 160,836 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.