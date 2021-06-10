AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

AZZ stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. AZZ has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

In related news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 380,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AZZ by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

