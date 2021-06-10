Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) were up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 2,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 328,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.
A number of analysts have commented on AZRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $994.71 million, a PE ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 0.73.
Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
