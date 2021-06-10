Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.05

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.05 and last traded at C$8.65, with a volume of 94602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AYA shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$785.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$10.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,220,428.14. Also, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,001,445.51.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

