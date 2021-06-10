Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) versus Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Critical Review

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Axos Financial and Community Investors Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 4 1 3.20 Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axos Financial presently has a consensus target price of $46.60, indicating a potential downside of 3.80%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Community Investors Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 28.60% 16.80% 1.51% Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axos Financial and Community Investors Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $725.83 million 3.95 $183.44 million $3.10 15.63 Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Community Investors Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans. In addition, Axos Financial, Inc. offers commercial lending, specialty finance factoring, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as fixed rate term unsecured loans to individual borrowers. Further, it provides prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. Additionally, the company offers concierge banking services, bankruptcy and non-bankruptcy trustee and fiduciary services, mobile deposit services, peer to peer payment services, interbank transfer services, digital wallets, securities clearing services, and digital investment advisory services, as well as introduces broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers checking and business checking plus accounts; savings and investment accounts, such as health savings, statement savings, Christmas club, time deposit, individual retirement, and insured money market accounts, as well as merchant and direct deposit services; and other services, including Internet and telephone banking, debit card, night depository, notary, and safe deposit box services. It also provides consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans comprising real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. In addition, the company offers financial planning and investment advice services. Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

