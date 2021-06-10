Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires £145.05 in Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth purchased 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,901 ($37.90) per share, with a total value of £145.05 ($189.51).

Shares of LON AVON opened at GBX 2,772 ($36.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £859.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,665 ($34.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,236.70.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 0.09%.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.