Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk posted sales of $913.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.88.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

