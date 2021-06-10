Atria Investments LLC Sells 4,202 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 42,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 67,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $54.03 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $54.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19.

