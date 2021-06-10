Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Atmos Energy worth $15,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

ATO opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

