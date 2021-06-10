Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

ATCO stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at $2,131,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

