Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Million

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post $2.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 million and the highest is $4.00 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $39.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $6.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,476,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 701.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.