Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post $2.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 million and the highest is $4.00 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $39.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $6.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,476,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 701.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.