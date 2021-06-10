Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.30. Approximately 154,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 439,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

AOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$1.85 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$484.62 million and a P/E ratio of -129.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascot Resources Ltd. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

