Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 18,819 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,819 shares during the period. Target accounts for 5.9% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Target worth $177,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT opened at $232.75 on Thursday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.81 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

