Argent Capital Management LLC Has $63.69 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,255 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for 2.1% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Marvell Technology worth $63,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after buying an additional 1,375,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after buying an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after buying an additional 1,178,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,219,000 after buying an additional 2,651,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

