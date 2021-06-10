Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,797,600 Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,797,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,773,000. Zynga makes up 1.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zynga by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after buying an additional 881,286 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,074 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,041,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 71.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $94,780.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,706.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 397,479 shares of company stock worth $4,118,057. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

