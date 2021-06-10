Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) fell 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.98. 7,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,015,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUV. Aegis upped their price target on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcimoto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $514.92 million, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.65 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. Equities analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Arcimoto by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arcimoto by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Arcimoto by 581.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. 22.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

