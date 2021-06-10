ARAW (ARAW) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One ARAW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a market capitalization of $25,009.80 and $1,346.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARAW has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.18 or 0.00846170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.79 or 0.08477935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00088948 BTC.

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

