AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,173 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $25,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 550.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATR opened at $142.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

ATR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,898 shares of company stock worth $13,959,967. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

