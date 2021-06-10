Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Boosted by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 44.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.6% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,573,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $223,426,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $137.55. 41,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,672,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

