Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) versus Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Head-To-Head Survey

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -90.61% -62.13% Titan Pharmaceuticals -348.18% -189.49% -67.67%

43.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Applied Genetic Technologies and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $17.58, indicating a potential upside of 310.83%. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 333.07%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Applied Genetic Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies $2.45 million 74.69 -$45.89 million ($2.17) -1.97 Titan Pharmaceuticals $4.84 million 5.18 -$18.24 million N/A N/A

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Genetic Technologies.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing an optogenetic product candidate for the patients with advanced retinal disease. In addition, the company has initiated one preclinical program in otology; and three preclinical programs in targeting central nervous system disorders, including frontotemporal dementia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and adrenoleukodystrophy. It has collaboration agreements with Synpromics Limited; University of Florida; Bionic Sight, LLC; and Otonomy, Inc. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union. It is also developing kappa opioid agonist peptide program, TP-2021 for use in combination with ProNeura technology for treatment of chronic pruritus; nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder; and other programs, including non-clinical evaluation of the ProNeura platform in malaria prophylaxis. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

