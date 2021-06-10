Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

