Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,030,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,036 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $370,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.