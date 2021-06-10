Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 272.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of APLE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.19. 23,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,648,000 after buying an additional 586,799 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,971 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,882 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

