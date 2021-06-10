Anthem Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,626 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,771% compared to the typical volume of 461 call options.

NYSE ANTM opened at $385.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.65. The company has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.