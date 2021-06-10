Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Rating Lowered by Jonestrading

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of AM opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 3.31. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.