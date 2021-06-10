Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Sells $333,800.16 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 6,672 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $333,800.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,815.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anterix stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Anterix Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $54.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Anterix by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Anterix by 580.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

