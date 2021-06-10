Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,076,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 434,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

