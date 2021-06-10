Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of NGLOY opened at $22.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.06. Anglo American has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $24.75.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.