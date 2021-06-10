Analysts Set Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Price Target at $6.38

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THTX shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 482.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 851,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 705,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 703,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 299,865 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 204,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THTX stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $332.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a negative net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $15.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

