Analysts Set Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Target Price at $57.00

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $52.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05. Schroders has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

