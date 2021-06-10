Analysts Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Target Price at $42.80

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.
NASDAQ PGNY traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.39 and a beta of 1.82. Progyny has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $65.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.93.
In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $46,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $46,374.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,636,805.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,552.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,344 shares of company stock valued at $27,488,866. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after acquiring an additional 144,091 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after buying an additional 235,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 631.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after buying an additional 1,916,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 14.9% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,693,000 after acquiring an additional 249,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
