Analysts Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Target Price at $42.80

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.39 and a beta of 1.82. Progyny has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $65.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.93.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $46,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $46,374.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 55,430 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,636,805.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,552.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,344 shares of company stock valued at $27,488,866. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after acquiring an additional 144,091 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after buying an additional 235,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 631.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after buying an additional 1,916,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 14.9% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,693,000 after acquiring an additional 249,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

