Analysts Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Target Price at $80.58

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.91. 61,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,967,674. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,102.00 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $1,006,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,592 shares of company stock worth $55,123,114 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

