Analysts Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Target Price at $41.33

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of MXL stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,238. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.32. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

