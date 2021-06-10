Analysts Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Target Price at $48.33

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after acquiring an additional 112,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 135,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $45.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.29. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

