Analysts Set Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Price Target at $106.77

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 130,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,345 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,586 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after acquiring an additional 101,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,033. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

