Analysts Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target at $7.63

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.16. 222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,998. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.73 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 41.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

