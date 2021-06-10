Analysts Set Centrica plc (LON:CNA) PT at GBX 62.86

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 62.86 ($0.82).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 26,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £14,432.55 ($18,856.22).

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 52.04 ($0.68) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.21. The firm has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 74.43. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

