Analysts Set Centrica plc (LON:CNA) PT at GBX 62.86

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 62.86 ($0.82).
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, May 17th.
In other news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 26,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £14,432.55 ($18,856.22).
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.
