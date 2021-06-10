Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Marks and Spencer Group (MKS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marks and Spencer Group (LON: MKS):

6/2/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/13/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/14/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/13/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 157.44 ($2.06) on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59.

Get Marks and Spencer Group plc alerts:

In other news, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.