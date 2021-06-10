Analysts Offer Predictions for Criteo S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Criteo in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson analyst T. White anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRTO. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

Criteo stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. Criteo has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $29,444,000. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $21,481,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $16,984,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $14,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,633 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

