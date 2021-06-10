Analysts Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.43. Willdan Group reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%.

WLDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $314,284.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $248,400.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 74,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,470.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,029 shares of company stock worth $2,253,506 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 31,925.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 195,067 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.89. 37,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,356. The firm has a market cap of $486.79 million, a P/E ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $54.99.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

