Analysts Expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $516.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to report sales of $516.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $503.80 million to $531.00 million. TCF Financial posted sales of $511.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TCF Financial.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of TCF stock remained flat at $$45.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70.

In other news, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,404 shares of company stock worth $4,597,519. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 3,348.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,979,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,844,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,300 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,635,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,439,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCF Financial (TCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.