Analysts Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). NovoCure also reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,815 shares of company stock valued at $43,017,235. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 143.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after acquiring an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 112,421 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $9,845,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,561. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.57. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $220.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,961.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

