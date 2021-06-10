Analysts Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Announce $1.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.74. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $2.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million.

COOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

COOP stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.63. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,338. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.38.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

