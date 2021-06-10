Analysts Expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to announce sales of $630,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Heat Biologics posted sales of $590,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 1,055.71%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTBX. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ HTBX opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

In other news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,206.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBX. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,888,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

