Analysts Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. F.N.B. reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE FNB opened at $13.16 on Monday. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

