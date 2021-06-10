Analysts Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will announce sales of $91.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.60 million to $93.00 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $83.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $438.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $434.90 million to $442.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $478.75 million, with estimates ranging from $470.20 million to $489.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CASA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,066,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,666,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,332 shares of company stock worth $1,345,120. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,439,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 128,194 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $8.87. 1,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.21 million, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.82.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

