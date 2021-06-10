Analysts Anticipate Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Announce $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $233.95. 4,451,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,625,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.72. Visa has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $455.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

